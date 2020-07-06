5.4-inch iPhone 12 physical size vs. original 4-inch iPhone SE and 4.7-inch iPhone 7

iPhone 12 dummy models based on leaked schematics showing the iPhone 12’s physical size have been shared online and are even available in online marketplaces.

MacRumors:

MacRumors forum user iZac took matters into his own hands and purchased his own 5.4″ dummy model to provide more detailed size comparisons between the original iPhone SE and iPhone 7… iZac and others in the thread are looking towards the 5.4″ iPhone 12 as potentially replacing their original iPhone SE (4-inch screen) as a one-handed device. Overall, he feels that he can get used to the small size difference with the upcoming device… iZac found that the rumored 5.4″ iPhone is about 6mm wider than the original iPhone SE and about 3mm narrower than the iPhone 7… [and] also approximates the upcoming 5.4″ iPhone 12 to be approximately 1mm thicker than the SE.

MacDailyNews Note: Removing the Home button anachronism works wonders not only for usability, but also for compactness!

Also check out iZac’s additional photos in the original forum thread here.

Here the rumored specs, model names, RAM, storage, prices, and more for Apple’s four new 2020 iPhones:

iPhone 12

• 5.4-inch BOE OLED Super Retina display

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 4GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB storage

• Aluminum casing

• Dual rear camera system

• $649, $749

iPhone 12 Max

• 6.1-inch BOE OLED Super Retina

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 4GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB storage

• Aluminum casing

• Dual rear camera system

• $749, $849

iPhone 12 Pro

• 6.1-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth display

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 6GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

• Stainless steel casing

• Triple camera system

• LiDAR

• $999, $1099, $1299

iPhone 12 Pro Max

• 6.7-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth display

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 6GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

• Stainless steel casing

• Triple camera system

• LiDAR

• $1099, $1199, $1399