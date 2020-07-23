Apple releases second public betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

Apple today released the second public betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, two weeks after seeding the first iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 betas to public beta testers.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple’s beta testing program can download the iOS/‌iPadOS‌ 14 updates over the air after installing the proper certificate from the Public Beta website on an iOS device, with instructions available in our how to.

The updates should not be installed on primary devices as this is beta software and could have serious bugs…

The second public beta corresponds to the third developer beta that was released yesterday… The beta 3 update for developers included a new red Music icon, changes to the design of the Music Library in the Music app, a Clock widget, an updated Screen Time widget, and more, with details available in our beta 3 tidbits article.