New Apple app for Windows rumored to launch soon

Apple is rumored to soon launch a new first-party app for Microsoft’s Windows 10, a move that could see iTunes replaced with standalone streaming apps as on the Mac. (In 2019, Apple killed off iTunes on macOS, breaking it up into three different apps: Podcasts, Music, and Apple TV. The macOS Finder took over iTunes’ device management capabilities.)

AppleInsider:

Without citing sources, Italian blog Aggiornamenti Lumia in a tweet last week appears to claim an Apple-branded app will soon debut on Microsoft’s online storefront. “A new Apple app coming soon to the Microsoft Store?” the cryptic tweet reads.

A new @Apple app coming soon to the Microsoft Store? 👀 — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) July 11, 2020

Late last year, a job listing on LinkedIn revealed Apple was looking to hire a software engineer who would work on the “next generation” of media apps for Windows. According to the post, Apple sought an individual with Universal Windows Platform (UWP) experience. The API, introduced alongside Windows 10, allows developers to write and deploy software for use on Windows 10, Xbox One and HoloLens.

Currently, Apple’s Windows app offerings consist of iTunes and iCloud, the former of which was dismantled on Mac with macOS Catalina.