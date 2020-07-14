UK sides with President Trump on China; to purge Huawei from 5G net

In another strong signal that telecom equipment maker Huawei is not welcome in the West, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Huawei equipment to be purged completely from Britain’s 5G network by the end of 2027, siding with U.S. President Trump.
Reversing a January decision to allow Huawei to supply up to 35% of the non-core 5G network, Johnson banned British telecoms operators from buying any 5G equipment from Huawei by year-end and gave them seven years to rip out existing gear.
“This has not been an easy decision, but it is the right one for the UK telecoms networks, for our national security and our economy, both now and indeed in the long run,” digital minister Oliver Dowden told parliament. “By the time of the next election, we will have implemented in law an irreversible path for the complete removal of Huawei equipment from our 5G networks.”
The Dec. 31, 2027 deadline will please British telecoms operators such as BT, Vodafone, and Three, which had feared they would be forced to spend billions of pounds to rip out Huawei equipment much faster…
London has been dismayed by a crackdown in Hong Kong and the perception China did not tell the whole truth over the novel coronavirus outbreak…
After Australia first raised alarms about the risk of 5G being hijacked by a hostile state, the West has become steadily more worried about Huawei. The United States calls the company an agent of the Chinese Communist state — a view widely supported in Johnson’s own Conservative Party.
Nokia and Ericsson said they stood ready to replace Huawei gear.
MacDailyNews Take: Good news, certainly, for Nokia, Ericsson, and every other non-CCP telecom equipment maker.
Good news if UK buys European instead.
The Euros aside from the Germans (the English in particular) don’t make anything anymore unless you want a derivative.
China has no real intention to become the dominating power through force. Their plan, and it’s a documented plan, is to use “subtle” measures to achieve the dominant position and 5G is at least A way, but in reality it could be THE way to achieve their goals, if their Huawei 5G plan has broad success. Where they implement 5G, they will be the “Guardians” of nearly everything.
Trump is the ONLY president and the only govt official with any notable verve since Nixon Started the “letting,” to stop the fawning and deferring of important national resources to China. There’s no voice on the left that speaks with any level of similar concern and this includes Biden. There was a time years ago when he voiced concern, but this has evolved into a mostly fraternal and personally lucrative relationship with the Chinese.
It’s clear Trump is offensive to many and polarizing overall, but if there was a one-issue reason to vote for him, this is it. No hyperbole here, being ruled by an autocratic and tyrannical govt like China, is a real consideration on this day as their economy is estimated, by some, to be 10-15 years away from overtaking ours…esp if we continue with the status quo. Add the success of their Huawei plan and it will come much sooner.