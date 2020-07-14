Apple and Verizon offer six months of Apple News+ free for new iPad buyers

Apple and Verizon are partnering on a new promotion for Apple News+ beginning this week. Any iPad activated through Verizon will qualify for a free six-month subscription to Apple News+ which normally costs $9.99/month.

Apple News+ is an Apple subscription service that brings together over 300 magazines, newspapers, and digital publishers into a convenient and curated experience within the Apple News app.

At the launch in March 2019, Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News, said, “We’re committed to supporting quality journalism, and with Apple News+, we want to celebrate the great work being done by magazines and news outlets. We think the breadth and quality of publications within Apple News+ will encourage more people to discover stories and titles they may never have come across before.”

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

The six-month free period will be available for any Apple ID that has not used News+ before. If you have already redeemed the free trial month, then buying an iPad through Verizon will still be eligible for five months free. The promotion should be officially announced on Thursday. The offer will be limited to one redemption per Verizon account, but remember that Apple News+ subscriptions can be shared with up to six people via Family Sharing. There does not appear to be any conditions on plans or other specs, any iPad activation should be eligible.

MacDailyNews Take: Six months free Apple News+ is a nice little extra that might prompt those in the market for a new iPad to buy it from Verizon.