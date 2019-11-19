Apple looking for engineers to build the ‘next generation of media apps for Windows’

Rich Woods for Neowin:

Earlier this year, Apple killed off iTunes on macOS, breaking it up into three different apps: Podcasts, Music, and Apple TV. At the time, the company also said that iTunes for Windows is here to stay, but that might be changing. A job listing on LinkedIn looking for a senior software engineer says, “Join us and build the next generation of media apps for Windows.”

Later in the description, it also says, “If you love music and you are passionate about writing code, and want to work with world-class engineering teams that ship to millions of users, the Media Apps team is the place for you.” Naturally, this implies that an Apple Music app could be on the way, but it seems likely that if that’s the case, then an Apple TV app shouldn’t be too far behind.