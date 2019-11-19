Apple looking for engineers to build the ‘next generation of media apps for Windows’

Earlier this year, Apple killed off iTunes on macOS, breaking it up into three different apps: Podcasts, Music, and Apple TV. At the time, the company also said that iTunes for Windows is here to stay, but that might be changing. A job listing on LinkedIn looking for a senior software engineer says, “Join us and build the next generation of media apps for Windows.”
Later in the description, it also says, “If you love music and you are passionate about writing code, and want to work with world-class engineering teams that ship to millions of users, the Media Apps team is the place for you.” Naturally, this implies that an Apple Music app could be on the way, but it seems likely that if that’s the case, then an Apple TV app shouldn’t be too far behind.
MacDailyNews Take: Sounds like Apple is going to (someday) pull their one glass of ice water in order to give the sufferers multiple glasses of ice water in hell.
Apple’s job listing is here.
1 Comment
Not to defend Windows, but it’s Windows users that saved Apple.
Do you think only the Mac user base was large enough so their purchase of the iPod would have saved Apple?
Now imagine if MS pulled an Apple and didn’t allow iTunes and forced, yes forced, Apple to use Windows Media Player to manage the iPod.
To their credit, they never interfered with programming PCs. Even their mobile, such as it was.
I dread the outcome of that hypothetical scenario.