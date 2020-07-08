Wall Street climbs on hopeful signs of U.S. economic rebound

Wall Street’s major indexes edged higher in choppy trading on Wednesday, supported by technology shares as traders’ hopes were bolstered by early signs of a U.S. economic rebound.
Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp provided the biggest boost to all three indexes. The technology index rose 1.1%, the most among the 11 major S&P sectors.
“People are debating whether or not the low in the economy has actually been reached so they’re sticking with growth stocks and that’s technology,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York.
Safe-haven gold rose nearly 1% as the number of confirmed U.S. [COVID-19] cases surpassed 3 million, affecting nearly one of every 100 Americans. California, Hawaii, Idaho, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma and Texas broke their previous daily record highs for new infections.
MacDailyNews Take: More testing = more cases.
“In general, experts see three broad reasons for the downward trend in the rate of coronavirus deaths: testing, treatment and a shift in whom the virus is infecting,” Katherine J. Wu reports for The New York Times. “Since mid-March, when the coronavirus was declared a national emergency, diagnostic testing for the coronavirus has risen significantly. More than 600,000 tests are administered each day in the United States, up from about 100,000 per day in early spring… The increased testing has identified many more infected individuals with mild or no symptoms, driving down the overall proportion of patients who die from COVID-19.”
Increased cases ≠ increased deaths.
“Coronavirus-related hospitalizations increase with age, and elderly individuals remain some of those hardest hit by the coronavirus; patients over 65 account for eight out of 10 deaths from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But younger people now make up a growing proportion of cases, and they are less likely to die from the disease. In Arizona, people ages 20 to 44 now account for nearly half of all cases. In Florida, which just recorded more than 10,000 new cases in a single day, the median age of residents testing positive has dropped to 35 from 65. And in Texas, more than half of those testing positive are under the age of 50,” Wu reports.
Better treatments + improved behaviors = decreased deaths.
“Health care workers have also become more knowledgeable about promising treatments and palliative care options to combat the coronavirus and its effects,” Wu reports. “Moreover, nursing homes and other facilities that harbor vulnerable populations may be working harder to protect their residents… Experts can’t be sure, but behaviors like mask wearing, physical distancing and hygiene may also be reducing the dose of coronavirus that people encounter in the population at large”
Markets also appeared to be in a wait-and-watch mode before the beginning of the second-quarter earnings season, which kicks off next week with reports from the big Wall Street banks… “Wall Street is looking ahead to 2021 earnings and pretty much ignoring 2020,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, the signs point to a strong U.S. economic rebound!
Again, until we get a COVID-19 vaccine, which will hopefully come more quickly than previously thought possible as Operation Warp Speed looks to accelerate development by funding steps to proceed simultaneously versus the usual sequential process, try to be as safe as you can be – wash your hands frequently, keep your hands away from your face, wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, etc.
The CDC guidelines for how to protect yourself and others — especially older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes and are at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 — are here.
Is there anymore kool-aid?
You are being lied to!!!
If masks worked, why do we need social distancing?
If social distancing worked, why do we need masks?
If masks and social distancing work why do we need to close everything and let violent criminals out of jail????????
Get your head our of CNN’s ass and think!!!!
If you downvote the above, please post your name so we know who the idiots are.
You MUST be a Russian troll. There is NO OTHER explanation for you.
Say “Hi” to Vladimir from US.
“MacDailyNews Take: More testing = more cases.”
Actually no. More cases and hospitalizations after states opened early. US is at nearly 3 million infected while trump is threatening to defund schools unless they open in Aug. for in person classes.
UGH….STOP the FEAR-MONGERING!
H1N1 SWINE FLU infected almost 61 MILLION people in the US alone in 2019 (YES, the SAME one that caused a pandemic in 2009) and it has already killed between 40,000 and 60,000 this year in the same time period as supposedly COVID has…and NO ONE talks much about it then NOR NOW.
(NOTE: even though COVID numbers are HUGELY suspect because of the way the CDC and the many parts of the world have decided to count COVID deaths… today if some dies WITH COVID but NOT BECAUSE OF COVID, they are still counted as a COVID death… this is a NEW practice started with COVID. Let that sink in for a moment………………………………….).
People SO EASILY lose sight of the forest for the trees (partly due to our twisted and fear-mongering media that does not share ALL the relevant facts for perspective).
The fact is that in ALL other pandemics we rely on epidemiological statistics to guide us but this year we are striving to test, test, test, test, test…. BOTH reveal SIMILAR results…statistics give fairly good approximations (close enough that the margin of error is not enough to affect actions one way or the other)….testing just gives more concrete info (though there are serious problems with the current testing, including as high as 80% FALSE Positive results or contaminated tests in some cases).
In other words, all this testing is NOT revealing anything new that we would not otherwise know… there are MANY cases of mild and asymptomatic cases…that is what is driving the numbers now, resulting in a net overall decrease. TOTALLY EXPECTED!
That is why the CDC released results about 6 weeks ago stating that the mortality rate of COVID is estimated at 0.26% (understanding this very dynamic), continually adjusted downward from previous results (these are NOT final numbers but are a good guide). That is the reliable work of epidemiological statistics, that has been used for decades and decades. This places the risk of dying from COVID-19 as LESS than the risk of dying in a car accident. THINK ABOUT THAT!
Perspective people, perspective!
Edit: 2009 Swine Flu had 61 to 95 MILLION infected.
STOP the facts!!!!
Libturds can’t handle facts!!! You are confusing the crap out of them111
And NO…. we do NOT need to WAIT for a vaccine to protect ourselves…any more than we need a vaccine for all the other several hundred known flu viruses that can kill and have killed tens of thousands every year…. (unless you are in a vulnerable category, then maybe…and then again it is a personal choice). The approach to protection is NO different than other similar flu and coronaviruses that are also responsible for common colds, etc.
Remember that OVER 99% of ALL cases recover and 100% of them recovered WITHOUT a vaccine. COVID is NOT a death sentence.
Get a grip MDN and think very carefully when you make statements like that. You are not an epidemiologist.
Two months ago there were 30K new cases a day. Now it is up to 60K a day. Even if the death rate decreases by 25%, there will still be more deaths because of the increased number of infected people.
And whilst you think it is okay if young people get infected because they won’t have bad symptoms, remember that they often live or visit parents and grandparents. That alone could raise the death rate once this surge of new infections spread the virus to more vulnerable people.
Note we are also seeing hospitals struggling with demand for ICU beds. Exactly where we were in April. A colleague of mine has just lost his uncle to COVID-19 and he said that the local hospital could not respond quick enough to save the patient.
People are dying and all you care about that the death rate is dropping. It can take weeks for people to die from this disease and we really do not know what the consequences of this surge will have on the population.
The current death count is low. We will learn, as a group of Yale(?) researchers reported the other day, that the undercount is likely 25%-35%. In other words, the current count of 130,000 deaths due to covid-19 is most likely short by about 40,000 to 50,000.
The reason for this is that at the time of death, when the person had a heart attack or stroke and it gets reported that way on the death certificate, the underlying, real cause of death was the virus. But it gets counted as a heart attack death.
It’s pretty easy to estimate the undercount since you just after to compare total deaths in a geographic area over several years. For example, let’s say total deaths in a county in 2016 was 1,900, and 1,875 in 2017, and 1,990 in 2018, and 2,500 in 2019. Well, you get the idea. It will be easy for health officials to go back when things are over with and determine the real loss of life due to the virus. Demographers working with administrative mortality statistics see these sorts of problems with death certificates all the time. Suicide is a perfect example where cause of death often gets misreported (undercounted).
“The reason for this is that at the time of death, when the person had a heart attack or stroke and it gets reported that way on the death certificate, the underlying, real cause of death was the virus. But it gets counted as a heart attack death.”
That is CONTRARY to the CDC mandate and this issue been has raised by MANY doctors around the country. You can actually read the CDC mandate sent out to all doctors. I have and it is VERY clear. It is right on their site. And public health departments have gone on record to acknowledge that ALL cases that have COVID associated with them are included in the COVID death count (even if only suspected via circumstantial evidence in the absence of testing, as per the CDC mandate).
So the argument that the death count is likely under-reported is highly suspect.
Die in a car crash caused by the driver with Covid having a heart attack and cause of death is listed as Covid. Makes sense to me, but i’m a liberal. LOLOLOLOLOL