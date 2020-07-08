Apple TV+ offers inside look at ‘Greyhound’ — Battle of the Atlantic

In the new film Greyhound, inspired by real events, Captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) leads an international convoy of 37 ships on a treacherous mission across the Atlantic ocean to deliver thousands of soldiers and much-needed supplies to Allied forces.
Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue star alongside Hanks. The Apple Original film was directed by Aaron Schneider and produced by Gary Goetzman.
Learn more about the Battle of the Atlantic with Greyhound star and screenwriter Tom Hanks. Coming to Apple TV+ this Friday: https://apple.co/_Greyhound
MacDailyNews Take: This is a big moment in the early life of Apple TV+ and it looks great! Can’t wait to see it this Friday!
Apple needs to start promoting better, stronger. This is a decent type of start, but they need to hype their big “box office” films a few months in advance on cable TV networks and beyond. Creating a big build up and getting 500k, 1kk new subscribers at a time.
If Apple can bring out a Greyhound level movie (or greater) every 3 months they will be doing well on the movie front, and who would then give up their subscription? $4.99 a month and every few months get a $12/$14 per ticket, top level movie theater release? I’ll just keep my subscription thank you.
Now, if Apple can acquire Viacom/CBS’s back catalog, or outright buy them out (my choice) they will have a vast catalog, and can start scoring millions more subscribers with loyalist shows like Survivor, Star Trek and beyond, folding in most of them.
CBS would also provide Apple as “news” network, which could use some revamping for sure. 60 minutes, once a hard-hitting objective show has become, uh, repeat the leftist narrative (sorry, but it’s true). I liked it when they beat on all sides, and I think Cook could provide the leadership to make it a very strong and objective news organization once more. Watch FoxNews and you are a right wing cook, watch MSNBC or CNN and you are a left wing’d nut. Apple could really punch a hole in media narratives and provide LESS Hannity and Lemon/Tapper “infotainment” and provide more hard hitting investigative journalism shows, like 60 minutes once was. It would be so refreshing, but not likely to happen.
But hey, I’ll take the back catalog.