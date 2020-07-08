Apple TV+ offers inside look at ‘Greyhound’ — Battle of the Atlantic

In the new film Greyhound, inspired by real events, Captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) leads an international convoy of 37 ships on a treacherous mission across the Atlantic ocean to deliver thousands of soldiers and much-needed supplies to Allied forces.

Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue star alongside Hanks. The Apple Original film was directed by Aaron Schneider and produced by Gary Goetzman.

Learn more about the Battle of the Atlantic with Greyhound star and screenwriter Tom Hanks. Coming to Apple TV+ this Friday: https://apple.co/_Greyhound

MacDailyNews Take: This is a big moment in the early life of Apple TV+ and it looks great! Can’t wait to see it this Friday!