Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $8.68, or 2.33%, to $381.37, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $381.47.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $192.58.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 28,181,122 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 35,858,319 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 29.96.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.653 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.653T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.614T
3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.537T
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.025B
5. Facebook (FB) – $693.984B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $447.912B
• Walmart (WMT) – $352.365B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $253.33B
• Intel (INTC) – $248.155B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $221.125B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $219.533B
• Disney (DIS) – $210.719B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $193.424B
• IBM (IBM) – $104.514B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $115.472B
• Sony (SNE) – $86.029B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $62.577B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $50.070B
• Dell (DELL) – $40.115B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $27.784B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $23.952B
• Nokia (NOK) – $24.479B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.698B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.663B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.662B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $55.823M
Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Flying high again!
6 Comments
Why doesn’t Apple buy Dell with a small fraction of their “petty cash”?
They could buy it and “shut it down” and no one notice the small bump on Apple’s Balance Sheet. 😊🇺🇸
I doubt big investors would be happy with such a purchase. They’d claim Apple was just throwing shareholders’ money away and they’d probably be correct. Also, I’d be willing to bet there would be cries of Apple showing monopolistic behavior if they did such a purchase. It’s funny in a twisted sort of way how AppleWatch and AirPods bring in close to $40B in revenue a year which is darn close to Dell’s market cap. It’s strange I never see any articles asking, “Is Dell relevant in 20XX?”
AAPL is approaching a gain of $200 in less than 12 months ($192/Aug ‘19) and it’s risen in-spite of marginal earnings reports, a time of world-wide health, political and economic uncertainty. The uncertainty prevented Cook from providing Q2 estimates, but this quarter has seen a 70% increase in share price…since March lows.
I’m exuberant about the gains, but this chart can provide a valuable reference.
https://thefelderreport.com/2020/07/08/what-were-you-thinking-part-deux/
Long term investors in AAPL know this is not a bubble. Onward and upward.
What’s long? I’ve owned APPL since 2000 and bought shares under $6. We’re you investing when APPL dropped back then (during that bubble)?
Nice but not unique. FANGS and Microsoft are easily pacing Apple gain for gain. I think only Apple Silicon products will allow Apple to pull away and possibly, successful AR glasses could be the icing on the cake.
I’m just looking at all the established companies Tesla leapt over in just a month or so. That’s a crusher if you were one of those companies’ shareholder (facepalm). A person who commented above mentioned how Apple gained $200 in 12 months and yet Tesla was able to gain $200 in a day. There’s no actual comparison, but I still find it amazing. You think you can calculate what stocks are going to perform well and yet out of the blue a stock comes along and proves you know absolutely nothing.