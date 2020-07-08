Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $8.68, or 2.33%, to $381.37, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $381.47.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $192.58.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 28,181,122 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 35,858,319 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 29.96.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.653 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.653T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.614T

3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.537T

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.025B

5. Facebook (FB) – $693.984B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $447.912B

• Walmart (WMT) – $352.365B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $253.33B

• Intel (INTC) – $248.155B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $221.125B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $219.533B

• Disney (DIS) – $210.719B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $193.424B

• IBM (IBM) – $104.514B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $115.472B

• Sony (SNE) – $86.029B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $62.577B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $50.070B

• Dell (DELL) – $40.115B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $27.784B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $23.952B

• Nokia (NOK) – $24.479B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.698B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.663B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.662B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $55.823M

Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Flying high again!