Apple Silicon Macs will continue to support Thunderbolt

Apple is promising the company will still support Intel’s Thunderbolt USB-C connectivity standard on new Apple silicon computers, despite dumping Intel processors in favor of Apple-designed ARM-based chips.
Chaim Gartenberg for The Verge:
“Over a decade ago, Apple partnered with Intel to design and develop Thunderbolt, and today our customers enjoy the speed and flexibility it brings to every Mac. We remain committed to the future of Thunderbolt and will support it in Macs with Apple silicon,” commented an Apple spokesperson, in a statement to The Verge.
Despite that collaboration, though, Apple has yet to offer Thunderbolt support on any products outside of Intel-powered Macs — Apple’s ARM-based iPad Pro, in particular, stands out as featuring a regular USB-C port, not a Thunderbolt 3 connector. Apple’s ARM-based Developer Transition Kit also only features standard USB-C ports.
The news comes as Intel detailed its upcoming Thunderbolt 4 standard, which will be based on the USB4 spec standard and which uses the same USB-C connector [as] Thunderbolt 3.
MacDailyNews Take: “Collaboration?” Heh. Apple dictated the creation of Thunderbolt to Intel.
Thunderbolt is a failure. It was supposed to be the next big thing to replace usb 2.0 and firewire. But the second Apple shipped a product, (committing itself and trusted partners) Intel knifed the baby by releasing USB 3.
The cost of a port is totally dependent on how many people buy it. Without USB 3, all computers would have adopted Thunderbolt, and its cost would have been the same as USB 3.1 is today. Instead, Thunderbolt became exactly what Firewire was – better, but too expensive due to low sales. Apple abandoned firewire only to get stuck with the same situation, but far worse: Thunderbolt adapters cost more than most of the devices one would want to connect them with – making them pointless. (And highlighting the absurdity of Macs never allowing access to the ATA.)
Ball Apple over charges for everything
Thunderbolt pricing has nothing to do with Apple. It is Intel’s fault for having two technologies so similar.
Intel have proven to be scum yet again. Thanks Scumtel!