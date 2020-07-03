Apple surveys iPhone users on USB charger included in the box ahead of iPhone 12

Apple has recently started sending surveys to iPhone users about how they use the USB charger that comes in the box. This comes amidst rumors about Apple not including the USB charger and EarPods in the iPhone box for the first time with this fall’s release of the iPhone 12 models.

Currently, Apple includes an 18W USB-C Power Adapter (iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max) which is used with the the also-included USB-C to Lightning Cable to charge the iPhone battery. Other iPhone models include the Apple USB power adapter which is used with the also-included Lightning to USB Cable to charge the iPhone battery. The size and type of the adapter depends on your iPhone model and your country or region.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

The survey asks users what they did with the USB charger of their previous iPhone after replacing it with a new model, so Apple is targeting people who were already iPhone users and recently bought a new one. The survey includes a series of checkboxes with multiple possibilities on how consumers use their iPhone chargers, including: I sold or traded it with my iPhone

I lost it

I gave it to a family member or friend

I still use it at home

I still use it outside (at work, school, or other places)

I still have it, but I don’t use it

MacDailyNews Take: So, as per your iPhone charger:

