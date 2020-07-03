Apple supplier Foxconn says Indian customs clearing procedures now resolved

As additional scrutiny by the country of imports from China disrupted operations in some foreign firms, including Apple, amid tensions between the two countries, Apple supplier Foxconn said on Friday customs clearing procedures in India have been resolved.

Reuters:

Foxconn’s customs clearance for cargo logistics in India has been resolved and all local regulatory procedures have been complied with, Foxconn said in a filing to Taipei stock exchange. It did not elaborate. Customs officers at Indian ports have held back shipments from China and sought additional clearances after deadly clashes at the disputed Himalayan border last month.

MacDailyNews Take: All of the i’s have been dotted and the it’s crossed – let the iPhone assembly resume and continue unabated!