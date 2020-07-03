Apple’s macOS 11 Big Sur promises faster software update installs

Apple last month announced macOS 11 Big Sur with a significantly redesigned interface and many new features, including powerful enhancements to Messages, Maps, and privacy, new widgets, Control Center, and more.

The update also delivers features that weren’t mentioned during Apple’s keynote address at WWDC 2020, such as faster software update installs that happen in the background, allowing users to continue using their Macs during the download and prep of the OS updates.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

Users are currently unable to use the Mac during the update installation process, which can take up to an hour depending on the update. Both the preparation and installation process are done on boot, so the system remains inaccessible until the update is complete. According to a note from Apple’s website, macOS Big Sur makes the software update process faster by running part of the process in the background. Once macOS Big Sur is installed, software updates begin in the background and complete faster than before — so it’s easier than ever to keep your Mac up to date and secure. Apple hasn’t detailed how the updates are installed, but we assume the process is now more similar to iOS, where the system prepares the update and the necessary files before rebooting.

MacDailyNews Take: A welcome addition from iOS / iPadOS for macOS!