Wedbush raises Apple price target to to $425

Shares of Apple edged up in premarket trading Thursday, after Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives upped his Apple price target to $425 from $375 and reiterated his outperform rating.

Tomi Kilgore for MarketWatch:

[Ives cited] 5G tailwinds, services momentum, a continues snapback in China and a potential “massive” pent-up iPhone 12 cycle heading into the fall. “China remains a key ingredient in Apple’s recipe for success as we estimate roughly 20% of iPhone upgrades will be coming from this region over the coming year,” Ives wrote in a note to clients. He said the normalization in the supply chain, as the recovery from the worst of the COVID-19 effects continues, has been “impressive,” and puts Apple “back in the driver’s seat” to launch the 5G cycle in its typical mid-to-late September timeframe.

