Apple to re-close seven Houston stores due increase in COVID-19 cases

Apple will re-close seven of its retail locations in Houston, Texas again due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States, the company said Wednesday.

The stores will close today at 7pm local time and re-open at a date TBD. The stores are currently list as close through June 30th, at least.

Reuters:

Apple has said it is monitoring conditions in each community where it operates stores to determine when to open and close them. “We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible,” Apple said in a statement.

MacDailyNews Take: Flux.