macOS 11 Big Sur resurrects the Mac startup chime

With macOS 11 Big Sur, Apple is resurrecting the Mac startup chime as well as bringing back the Mac’s battery time remaining estimates.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

With the introduction of the 2016 MacBook Pro, Apple dropped the iconic Mac startup chime when booting up. This meant that your Mac would boot up silently, which was a small change at the time but one that marked the end of a long-running tradition.

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, we and many other Mac users restored our chimes. If you want, you can, too, simply by launching Terminal and pasting in:

sudo nvram StartupMute=%00

Hit return (and enter your password, if required) and your Mac will properly chime on startup as it should.

Again dating back to the introduction of the 2016 MacBook Pro introduction, Apple removed the “time remaining” battery life estimates. This decision came after a growing number of complaints about the battery life performance of the newest MacBook Pro models… With macOS 11 Big Sur, however, Apple seems to have figured out how to accurately display “time remaining” battery life estimates. From the menu bar, you can now click on the battery icon and see an estimate on how long your MacBook has left on its current charge.

MacDailyNews Take: Two very welcome restorations!