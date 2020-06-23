Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $7.66, or 2.13%, to $366.53, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $372.37.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $192.58.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 52,318,641 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 39,234,781 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 28.80.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.589 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.589T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.531T

3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.379T

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $999.749B

5. Facebook (FB) – $690.166B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $448.727B

• Walmart (WMT) – $343.006B

• Intel (INTC) – $253.701B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $212.257B

• Disney (DIS) – $210.322B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $205.063B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $191.988B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $185.805B

• IBM (IBM) – $106.041B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $104.024B

• Sony (SNE) – $86.799B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $63.233B

• Dell (DELL) – $36.352B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $44.956B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $25.814B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $24.324B

• Nokia (NOK) – $24.137B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.825B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.706B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.536B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $51.235M

MacDailyNews Take: Up, up, and away!