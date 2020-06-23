Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $7.66, or 2.13%, to $366.53, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $372.37.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $192.58.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 52,318,641 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 39,234,781 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 28.80.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.589 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.589T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.531T
3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.379T
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $999.749B
5. Facebook (FB) – $690.166B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $448.727B
• Walmart (WMT) – $343.006B
• Intel (INTC) – $253.701B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $212.257B
• Disney (DIS) – $210.322B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $205.063B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $191.988B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $185.805B
• IBM (IBM) – $106.041B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $104.024B
• Sony (SNE) – $86.799B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $63.233B
• Dell (DELL) – $36.352B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $44.956B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $25.814B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $24.324B
• Nokia (NOK) – $24.137B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.825B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.706B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.536B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $51.235M
Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Up, up, and away!
1 Comment
It’s getting close to the time where the crooks and charlatans start showing up on the news media claiming Apple is in bubble territory and grossly overvalued. They’ll say an Apple pullback or correction is necessary at this point in time. It really annoys the Wall Street geniuses when Apple gets ahead of itself every year. It’s OK if companies such as Tesla, Chipotle’s Mexican Grill, NVidia, Netflix, Amazon or Microsoft continue their rocket trajectory to the stars, but heaven forbid if Apple gets up there. Then it’s an act against investor humanity that must be immediately corrected. Send in a few brilliant analysts to speak on CNBC so they can point out where Apple stock simply isn’t worth paying a premium for.
It’s OK if they want to knock Apple’s stock price down in order for some hedge fund to buy it at a cheaper price. I get that much and it’s good for shareholders, too. However, I wish the crooks would go after some of those other companies instead of constantly boosting them higher every week. Apple’s fundamentals are quite good, but growth seems to be somewhat limited to single digits. I’m not sure if Apple can do anything about increasing growth without some groundbreaking new product. Apple should have acquired a cloud business a few years back but that’s the only thing I can think of.