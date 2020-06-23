Apple’s iOS 14 improves older iPhone cameras

Apple plans to deliver a long list of improvements to the iPhone camera in iOS 14, with features coming to the default Camera app that were previously reserved for pro-level apps.

Mike Wuerthele for AppleInsider:

Specifically, Apple says that iOS 14 has “improved shot-to-shot performance.” Apple claims that users can shoot photos up to 90% faster, at up to 4 frames per second. Additionally, Portrait shot-to-shot is up to 15% faster. In Night Mode, on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, the camera will use the gyroscope to provide a guidance indicator to help photographers stay steady throughout the capture. There will also be an option to cancel a shot in mid-capture rather than waiting for the capture to finish. With iOS 14, users can lock an exposure compensation value for photos and videos for an entire camera session. At the same time, camera focus and exposure for a specific shot can be locked as well.

MacDailyNews Take: Here’s the list of Apple’s Camera improvements in iOS 14

Improved shot-to-shot performance

You can now shoot photos up to 90% faster, at up to 4 frames per second. Time to first shot is now up to 25% faster, and Portrait shot-to-shot is up to 15% faster. And with a new setting to prioritize faster shooting, Camera can intelligently modify how photos are processed so you can shoot even faster and never miss a shot.

QuickTake video on iPhone XR and iPhone XS

You can now capture QuickTake video in Photo mode on iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

Quick toggles in Video mode

All iPhone models now feature quick toggles to change video resolution and frame rate in Video mode.

Updated Night mode capture experience

When taking photos in Night mode on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, the camera uses the gyroscope to provide a guidance indicator to help you stay steady throughout the capture. And you have the option to cancel in mid-capture rather than waiting for the capture to finish.

Exposure compensation control

You can now lock an exposure compensation value for photos and videos for an entire camera session while separately locking camera focus and exposure for a specific shot.

Capture burst photos and QuickTake video with volume buttons

A new option allows you to capture burst photos by pressing the Volume Up button, and QuickTake video can be captured on supported devices using the Volume Down button.

Mirror photos taken on front camera

A new option in Settings lets you capture mirrored selfies, which reflect the front camera preview.

QR code reading enhancements

Improvements to QR code reading make it easy to scan codes, even if they’re small or wrapped around objects.