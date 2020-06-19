Apple to re-close some U.S. stores due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Apple will re-close some U.S. retail stores in Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, and North Carolina due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, Bloomberg News reported via Tweet on Friday.

JUST IN: Apple will be re-closing some of its U.S. stores in Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, and North Carolina due to spikes in #Covid19 cases pic.twitter.com/gGSzzQXyQj — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) June 19, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: And the stock market dives on the news that, yes, COVID-19 still exists, there is no vaccine, and it will be transmitted wherever transmission is possible.

We remain in a catch-22. We must have an economy and we’re in the midst of a pandemic. Both conditions will exist simultaneously until we have effective treatments and a vaccine, so try to be as safe as you can be – wash your hands frequently, keep your hands away from your face, wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, etc.

The CDC guidelines for how to protect yourself and others — especially older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes and are at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 — are here.