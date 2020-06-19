Apple Watch saves 92-year-old farmer after fall from 21-foot ladder

A Grant, Nebraska, man credits his Apple Watch with saving his life. It automatically alerted rescuers when 92-year-old retired farmer Jim Salsman fell off a ladder, plunging 21-feet to the ground below.

Julie Cornell for KETV:

Salsman climbed the ladder a month ago to secure a grain bin from pigeons. He said when he went up the ladder, everything was fine, but then the wind pushed his ladder about 2 feet…

He said after he hit the ground, he was in a lot of pain. He tried to roll to his truck, but it was several hundred feet away and there were no other people around. He spoke to the Apple Watch on his wrist.

“I talked into it, ‘Hey Siri Jim Salsman, hurt bad on the farm,'” he said.

What Salsman didn’t realize is that the device, equipped with a fall alert system, had already sent an alert to the Grant Volunteer Fire Deparment. They responded that they were on their way and found Salsman using GPS.