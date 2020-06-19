Super slo-mo video shows how Apple Watch ejects water

Apple Watch Series 2 and newer may be used for shallow water activities like swimming in a pool or ocean. However, Apple Watch Series 2 and newer shouldn’t be used for scuba diving, water skiing, or other activities involving high velocity water or submersion below shallow depth.

Apple Watch should be cleaned with fresh water and dried with a lint free-cloth if it comes in contact with anything other than fresh water. After swimming, gently rinse Apple Watch Series 2 and newer with warm tap water. Dry Apple Watch and the band thoroughly.

When you start a swimming workout, your Apple Watch automatically locks the screen with Water Lock to avoid accidental taps. When you’re done, turn the Digital Crown to unlock the screen and clear any water from your Apple Watch. You hear sounds and may feel some water on your wrist.

To manually clear water from Apple Watch, swipe up on the bottom of the watch face to open Control Center, tap Water Lock, then turn the Digital Crown to unlock the screen and clear water from the speaker.

The Slow Mo Guys, who make science and technology-related videos using, you guessed it, slow-motion cameras, today took a look at the ‌Apple Watch‌ water ejecting feature in super slo-mo acton (filmed at 1000fps and 2000fps with a Phantom Flex 4K).

