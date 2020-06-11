Apple TV+ to premiere feature film ‘Greyhound,’ starring Tom Hanks, on July 10th

Apple today unveiled that “Greyhound,” an inspiring, action-packed film starring and written by Tom Hanks, will make its global debut to audiences in over 100 countries on July 10th, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Tom Hanks stars as a longtime Navy veteran who, as a first-time captain, is tasked with protecting a convoy of 37 ships carrying thousands of soldiers and much-needed supplies across the treacherous waters of the Atlantic during World War II. For five days with no air cover, the captain and his small force of three escort ships must make their way through an area of the ocean known as “the Black Pit,” battling Nazi U-boats while protecting their invaluable ships and soldiers. “Greyhound” is inspired by events during the Battle of the Atlantic, which took place in the earliest months of America’s alliance with Great Britain and the Allied Forces. Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue star alongside Hanks. “Greyhound” was written by Tom Hanks, directed by Aaron Schneider and produced by Gary Goetzman.

Apple landed the worldwide rights to “Greyhound,” a Playtone Production from Sony Pictures/Stage Six Films, following COVID-19 theater closures. “Greyhound” marks the second partnership with Playtone and Apple, following a straight-to-series order for the sweeping drama series “Masters of the Air,” executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman. The upcoming international limited series is the first project green-lit by Apple with Apple serving as the studio.

“Greyhound” is based on the novel “The Good Shepherd” by C.S. Forester.

The film will join a growing offering of acclaimed films on Apple TV+ including the upcoming documentary “Dads,” directed by Bryce Dallas Howard; “On The Rocks,” starring Bill Murray, Rashida Jones and directed by Sofia Coppola; official 2020 Sundance Selection and SXSW Louis Black “Lone Star” Award recipient “Boys State”; and critically acclaimed films now streaming, including “Beastie Boys Story,” “The Banker” and “Hala.”

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. The Apple TV app will be available on Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device. For more information, please visit apple.com/tvpr.

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, on July 10th, Apple TV+ splashes all over the map!

Those who can wrap their heads around Apple’s massive cash mountain and the company’s unparalleled ability to generate cash can clearly see who the winner will be. The most talented producers, writers, directors, editors, actors, etc. are attracted to exactly what Apple has and makes in vast abundance: Cash. The king.



Like bears to honey, it’s happening already. — MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018