Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $10.53, or 3.16%, to $343.99, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $345.61.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $190.30.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 35,394,897 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 45,509,867 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 27.03.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.491 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.491T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.439T

3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.297T

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $990.737B

5. Facebook (FB) – $679.995B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $485.543B

• Walmart (WMT) – $343.77B

• Intel (INTC) – $266.911B

• Disney (DIS) – $223.797B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $202.881B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $191.352B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $190.897B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $174.471B

• IBM (IBM) – $117.095B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $98.233B

• Sony (SNE) – $82.159B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $66.043B

• Dell (DELL) – $37.007B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $35.566B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $28.180B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $25.010B

• Nokia (NOK) – $24.709B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.110B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.642B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.407B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $60.794M

Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Bang! Zoom!