Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $10.53, or 3.16%, to $343.99, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $345.61.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $190.30.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 35,394,897 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 45,509,867 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 27.03.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.491 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.491T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.439T
3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.297T
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $990.737B
5. Facebook (FB) – $679.995B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $485.543B
• Walmart (WMT) – $343.77B
• Intel (INTC) – $266.911B
• Disney (DIS) – $223.797B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $202.881B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $191.352B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $190.897B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $174.471B
• IBM (IBM) – $117.095B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $98.233B
• Sony (SNE) – $82.159B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $66.043B
• Dell (DELL) – $37.007B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $35.566B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $28.180B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $25.010B
• Nokia (NOK) – $24.709B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.110B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.642B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.407B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $60.794M
