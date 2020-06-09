Apple releases second betas of iOS and iPadOS 13.6 to developers

One week after seeding the first betas and a couple weeks after releasing iOS 13.5 and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.5 with the Exposure Notification API, Face ID updates, Group FaceTime changes, and more, Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 13.6 updates to developers.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.6 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center or over the air once the proper developer profile has been installed. Note that Apple has changed the version number of this beta to 13.6. When it was first released last week, it was iOS 13.5.5. Though the feature is not live yet, iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.6 include signs of a new Apple News+ Audio feature, which will see Apple offering some news stories in an audio capacity.

MacDailyNews Take: Must have a little sumpin’ sumpin’ to get bumped from 13.5.5 on up to 13.6. “Apple Prime” coming soon? We expect we might hear more about that on June 22nd as WWDC 2020 kicks off; iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 might lay some ground work for Apple’s new bundle option(s).