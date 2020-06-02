iOS 14 to include built-in, on-device translation in Safari

Apple is working to include built-in, on-device translation in Safari, 9to5Mac has learned. The new features described are based on an early build of iOS 14 obtained by 9to5Mac.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

Siri on iOS can already translate words and phrases, and Apple might now expand this translation feature throughout the system. 9to5Mac has found that Safari will have a built-in translator, allowing users to translate web pages without any third-party app or service.

The translation feature is likely to be available as an individual option for each website, but users will be able to use automatic translations as well. Safari will detect the language to translate the content correctly. There’s also the possibility to switch between the original and translated text without reloading the page…

Furthermore, all the translations would be processed locally with the Neural Engine, so this feature is expected to work even without an internet connection, and it wouldn’t send data to Apple.