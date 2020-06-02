Apple expands original podcasts with ‘The Zane Lowe Interview Series’

Last Friday, Apple expanded their slate of original podcasts, launching “The Zane Lowe Interview Series,” featuring the company’s global creative director in conversations with some of entertainment’s leading artists, including Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Hayley Williams.

Danny Vena for The Motley Fool:

The series of podcasts will allow artists to talk “about their lives and the stories behind their songs,” where “the biggest stars open up in these candid, in-depth conversations.”

About 37% of U.S. adults listen to podcasts each month, according to Edison Research, giving Apple a vested interest in the space.

Apple has long been the No. 1 platform for podcast consumption, running the table for the past 15 years. In fact, the “pod” in podcast comes from Apple’s original music player, the iPod. The tech giant remains the leader with 43% of unique devices and 61% of unique downloads according to podcast measurement company Chartable.