Apple Pay Octopus launches in Hong Kong

Just before 1:00am local time, Apple Pay Octopus officially launched in Hong Kong, following a rollout that Apple began on Monday.

Now you can add your Octopus to Apple Wallet, making it easier than ever to ride trains, buses, and ferries, and shop. Just tap with your iPhone or Apple Watch and you’re done. Check your balance and skip the queues by topping up using your favorite credit or debit/ATM card without service fees.

With Apple Pay, just hold the top of your iPhone or Apple Watch near the Octopus reader to use. There’s no need to unlock your device or open an app. Moreover, you’ll continue to earn reward points at participating merchants. And even if your device automatically shuts down due to low battery, you can still use Octopus on iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR or newer iPhone models, on which you can use Express Transit card with power reserve for up to 5 hours when your iPhone battery is running low and needs to be charged. This feature does not apply if you actively switch off your phone.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

Apple Pay‌ Octopus is similar to ‌Apple Pay‌ Suica with Express Transit – users just hold the top of their iPhone or Apple Watch near an Octopus reader to use, and there’s no need to unlock the device or open an app. Even if the device shuts down due to low battery, users can still use Octopus. Apple Octopus Pay is compatible with ‌iPhone‌ 8 and later devices updated to iOS 13.5, and ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 3 and later running watchOS 6.2.5.

MacDailyNews Note: More info about using Octopus with Apple Pay here.