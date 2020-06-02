Apple Music joins ‘Blackout Tuesday’ awareness campaign

On Tuesday, Apple Music canceled the radio schedule for Beats 1 radio to support “Blackout Tuesday,” suggesting that listeners tune in to a “”Blackout Tuesday” radio stream.
On launching Apple Music, users see a message that replaces the normal “For You,” “Browse,” and “Radio” sections. The page includes a “Listen Together” button that links to the aforementioned station.
In steadfast support of the Black voices that define music, creativity, and culture, we use ours. This moment calls upon us all to speak and act against racism and injustice of all kinds. We stand in solidarity with Black communities everywhere. #TheShowMustBePaused
#BlackLivesMatter
On Tuesday, June 2nd, Apple Music will observe Black Out Tuesday. We will use this day to reflect and plan actions to support Black artists, Black creators, and Black communities. #TheShowMustBePaused #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/xkvn31DpYc
— Apple Music (@AppleMusic) June 2, 2020
Apple Music is searchable, but users cannot see the usual displays and links to new releases, featured videos, featured playlists, etc.
MacDailyNews Take: While we understand the sentiment, we’d prefer there were a way for users to be able to access the normal “For You,” “Browse,” and “Radio” sections if they desire, since they are paying for the service – the full service, with full functionality – not a subset of what Apple wants subscribers to be able to do, see, and hear.
