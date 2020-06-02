Apple retailers cut iPhone prices in China

Apple has cut prices on the latest iPhone models in China. This comes ahead of the big online 6.18 shopping festival as the Chinese economy picks up steam after COVID-19 lockdowns.

Apple’s iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max have discounts on Apple’s official store on Alibaba-owned Tmall. On JD.com, an official Apple reseller, discounts are even more aggressive.

CNBC:

On Tmall, users can buy an iPhone 11 64GB model for 4,779 yuan ($669.59), down around 13% from its original 5,499 yuan selling price. The iPhone 11 Pro starts at 7,579 yuan down from 8,699 yuan, while the iPhone Pro Max is listed for 8,359 yuan versus the original price of 9,599 yuan. The recently-released iPhone SE, the cheapest in Apple’s range, is priced at 3,099 yuan, down from 3,299 yuan. Apple’s own official Chinese website does not show these price reductions. Tmall rival JD.com has even steeper discounts. The iPhone 11 64GB model is priced at 4,599 yuan, the iPhone 11 Pro at 6,999 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max at 7,499 yuan. If the full discounts are applied, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is at a more than 21% discount from its original price on JD.com. The iPhone SE is listed at 3,069 yuan with discount, down from 3,199 yuan. Will Wong, a research manager at IDC, told CNBC that it is only the second time that Apple has participated in the 6.18 event. “Last year when they did it the reception was good and they had a good result by giving discounts and promotions,” Wong said. “This year, we see it as good timing during this post-lockdown season because people are very careful (about spending) and discounts will stimulate demand.”

MacDailyNews Take: With retailers cutting iPhone prices – a rare move – expect iPhone sales to surge in China!