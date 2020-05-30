Check out these Mac tips and tricks you might not know

In their latest YouTube video, MacRumors highlighted several Mac tips and tricks — hidden features and shortcuts for Macs that Apple has built into macOS over the years — some of which might be new to you.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Turn a Website Into a Dock App – You can add any website to your dock by dragging the URL bar over to the bottom section of the dock that houses open and recently used apps. Adding a website to the dock makes it quicker to open because you can click from that spot alongside all your apps.

MacDailyNews Take: Shameless exhortation: Drag the MacDailyNews.com homepage to your dock for quick and easy access!

Quick Print Shortcut – If you go to the Printers and Scanners section of System Preferences and drag the icon for your favorite printer to your desktop, you can then drag and drop files onto the printer icon to print them automatically.

MacDailyNews Take: This is a good, concise list of useful Mac tips and tricks many of which we use daily.