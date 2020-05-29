Animated musical comedy’ Central Park’ debuts on Apple TV+

“Central Park,” which debited today on Apple TV+, is an animated musical comedy about the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world’s most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.

The series stars Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Daveed Diggs, Tituss Burgess, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Stanley Tucci.

“Central Park” is created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Loren Bouchard (Bob’s Burgers), alongside Grammy Award-winner Josh Gad (Frozen and who also played Woz in the 2013 feature film Jobs) and Emmy Award-winner Nora Smith (Bob’s Burgers). Sanjay Shah and Halsted Sullivan also serve as executive producers. The series hails from 20th Century Fox Television.

The first two episodes — “Episode One” in which an event goes awry in the New York park which Paige chases a hard news story and “Skater’s Circle” in which Bitsy pitches her plan to buy the park while Owen deals with a mini-mugging in Skater’s Circle — are now available to stream.

In a recent review, CNET calls “Central Park” a “surprising gem,” so give it a try!