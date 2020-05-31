Apple doubles price for RAM upgrade on entry-level 13-Inch MacBook Pro

Apple on Saturday doubled the price for a RAM upgrade on the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, with customers in the United States now being charged $200 to upgrade from 8GB to 16GB compared to the previous $100 upgrade price.
Apple earlier this month updated the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new Magic Keyboard for the best typing experience ever on a Mac notebook and doubled the storage across all standard configurations, delivering even more value to the most popular MacBook Pro. The new lineup also offers 10th-generation processors for up to 80 percent faster graphics performance and makes 16GB of faster 3733MHz memory standard on select configurations. The new Mac also offers powerful quad-core processors, the brilliant 13-inch Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID, immersive stereo speakers, and all-day battery life.
The entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro uses 2133MHz LPDDR3 RAM while the higher configs offer 3733MHz LPDDR4X RAM.
Similar increases are seen in other countries, such as moving from €125 to €250 in Germany and from £100 to £200 in the United Kingdom.
Apple does not appear to have altered pricing for RAM upgrades on its other Mac lineups, although different machines use different types of RAM, so a shortage or cost increase for one specific type would not necessarily affect all of Apple’s Macs. Even the high-end 13-inch MacBook Pro is unaffected, as it uses a faster type of RAM paired with its newer 10th-generation Intel processors and upgrading from 16GB to 32GB remains priced at $400.
MacDailyNews Take: As the COVID-19 shutdowns ripple through the economy, pice adjustments for certain components are to be expected as costs to Apple fluctuate.
Surprise, surprise, surprise…..NOT
I have always advised people to buy the minimum RAM set from Apple whenever possible going all the way back to the Mac Plus. (Buy it with 1 MB of RAM, snip that resistor, then install 4 MB of RAM.) For those Macs were you can add your own RAM third party RAM is often as little as 1/3 the cost of RAM from Apple. In over 34 years of putting 3rd party RAM into a Mac I’ve never had a problem. Buying RAM from Apple has always been a very last resort, in my opinion.
Unfortunately, for a lot of Macs these days the RAM is soldered on so doing this is not practical. In those Macs what you order, sadly, is what you have for the life of the machine. And you have to pay Apple’s prices for that RAM.
It is has always been difficult for me to convince my employer that Macs are the way to go when the bean counters are pushing PC’s. Apple is making this more and more difficult with actions like this. Nice working against your own sales Apple. And the more often you solder the RAM in so we MUST buy more RAM at purchase to get performance longevity, the worse this situation of convincing them gets. I used to at least be able to cut the price by being less RAM and adding 3rd party RAM a few years after purchase so it wasn’t so traumatic for the Bean Counters, but Apple is working against convincing colleges and businesses to purchase Mac over PC. Why are you doing this Apple? Are you that broke that you need the extra $100 per unit? You’d make it up with QUANTITY of sales. I don’t get your logic.
Could it be, as the article and MDN take suggest, that the cost of these particular memory chips have gone up more than the cost of the chips used in other models, such as the up-market MacBook Pros? The increase might have been more than Apple could absorb and still make money on each sale. This is a base model, after all, with reduced margins. Tim Cook is not Milo Minderbinder, who could buy eggs for fifty cents and sell them for a quarter… making up the loss with the QUANTITY of sales.
Thank you for NOTHING, Apple Apologist…
Please don’t defend the indefensible. Apple’s prices on RAM have always been essentially gouging. No justification for ridiculous pricing that is purely profiteering. Simple as that. If it was a RAM shortage, it would be seen in other models. Doubled pricing in selected model that is selling well? Gouging… simple as.
The story says nothing about a price increase to Apple.
This appears to be a trial balloon to judge customer feedback before raising prices on other Macs.
Apple has been going more towards thinking about itself rather than the user. Profits matter than what the user wants. The OS has changed dramatically to assert itself for the benefit of APPLE not the person using it, it’s more complicated and less easy to use. WE need a NEW CEO with a new Ideas to inspire the Consumers! Why should we have waited years for a new MAC PRO? We Need new Energy and Products! Apple is Currently LAME>
Entry level 13” is $2000 in Australia. To upgrade ram to 16Gb is now $300. Not great value