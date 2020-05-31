Apple doubles price for RAM upgrade on entry-level 13-Inch MacBook Pro

Apple on Saturday doubled the price for a RAM upgrade on the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, with customers in the United States now being charged $200 to upgrade from 8GB to 16GB compared to the previous $100 upgrade price.

Apple earlier this month updated the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new Magic Keyboard for the best typing experience ever on a Mac notebook and doubled the storage across all standard configurations, delivering even more value to the most popular MacBook Pro. The new lineup also offers 10th-generation processors for up to 80 percent faster graphics performance and makes 16GB of faster 3733MHz memory standard on select configurations. The new Mac also offers powerful quad-core processors, the brilliant 13-inch Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID, immersive stereo speakers, and all-day battery life.

The entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro uses 2133MHz LPDDR3 RAM while the higher configs offer 3733MHz LPDDR4X RAM.

Eric Slivka for MacRumors:

Similar increases are seen in other countries, such as moving from €125 to €250 in Germany and from £100 to £200 in the United Kingdom. Apple does not appear to have altered pricing for RAM upgrades on its other Mac lineups, although different machines use different types of RAM, so a shortage or cost increase for one specific type would not necessarily affect all of Apple’s Macs. Even the high-end 13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ is unaffected, as it uses a faster type of RAM paired with its newer 10th-generation Intel processors and upgrading from 16GB to 32GB remains priced at $400.

MacDailyNews Take: As the COVID-19 shutdowns ripple through the economy, pice adjustments for certain components are to be expected as costs to Apple fluctuate.