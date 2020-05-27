Apple Retail Stores to begin reopening in Japan this week

After Apple Retail Stores had been shuttered for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company will this week begin reopening its retail stores in Japan, one of its most important markets.

Apple last September opened its newest and largest store in Japan across from the historic Tokyo Station. Apple Marunouchi was Apple’s third store to open in Japan since last April as part of a multi-year retail investment and expansion in the country.

Apple currently has ten locations across Japan. More info can be found here.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

Two locations — the stores in Fukuoka and Nagoya Sakae — will reopen on May 27, according to the company’s retail website. Reopening dates for the country’s eight other Apple stores have not yet been posted. In September, Apple opened its latest and largest outlet in Tokyo’s Marunouchi business district, moments away from the historic Tokyo Station and the Imperial Palace. Tokyo remains under an official state of emergency, though Japan’s Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Monday that the government’s advisory panel had approved a plan to lift the measure later that day, a week ahead of schedule.

MacDailyNews Take: As with their retail stores in other countries, Apple Retail Stores in Japan will require temperature checks at the door, social distancing, and the use of masks by both staff and customers.