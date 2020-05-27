HBO Max now available for Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad

AT&T’s WarnerMedia division on Wednesday launched its HBO Max streaming service. At $15 per month, the service is more expensive than both the $7 per month Disney+ streaming service and the $13 per month standard Netflix plan. Still, WarnerMedia hopes to reach about 80 million global HBO Max subscribers by 2025.

HBO Max offers:

• Thousands of hours of hit movies, addictive series, and exclusive Max Originals

• A personalized streaming experience for up to five viewer profiles

• Collections hand-picked by real humans — not robots

• Download top titles to watch on your favorite devices anywhere you go

• A curated kids’ experience that grows along with their interests

• HBO Max Hubs devoted to your favorite fandoms

Reuters:

With film and TV productions halted across the globe, HBO has postponed dozens of releases – most notably a “Friends” reunion special originally planned for launch. If HBO Max does not resume production by this fall, the service could start to see a shortage of original content as early as January, according to a source familiar with the company. Many existing HBO subscribers in the United States will not need to do anything to get the new service, as WarnerMedia revised deals with distributors including Apple Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Hulu and Alphabet Inc’s Google and YouTube TV.

