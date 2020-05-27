Apple co-founder Mike Markkula lists his California ranch for $37.5 million

Apple co-founder Mike Markkula, 78, has listed his California ranch for $37.5 million. His property, Rana Creek Ranch, is a 14,000-acre working cattle ranch with a private lake, riding arena, two barns, and a 2,900-foot landing strip, and helipad. The property is Carmel Valley’s largest landholding.

In 1977, Markkula brought his business expertise to Apple along with $250,000 (with $80,000 as an equity investment in the company and $170,000 as a loan) and became a one-third owner of Apple and employee number 3.

Business Insider:

The ranch was previously listed in 2013 for $59.95 million, and then again in 2016 for $45 million. Markkula and his wife bought the property for $8 million in 1982.

MacDailyNews Take: That’s a nice discount! Of course, a sale like this comes with it’s own video:

Check out the listing here.