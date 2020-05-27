Apple TV+ to reboot ‘Fraggle Rock’ as all-new original series

Following the overwhelming global fandom around the recent debut of the Apple TV+ shorts “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!,” Apple today announced a new partnership with The Jim Henson Company to reboot the beloved classic series “Fraggle Rock.”

The new “Fraggle Rock” series will be reimagined as a global Apple Original series for new generations of fans to enjoy together on Apple TV+. Produced by The Jim Henson Company in association with New Regency, the series will reunite the original stars – Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Travelling Matt – for new songs and adventures, with the same spirit as the classic.

Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford will executive produce the new series for The Jim Henson Company. Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer of New Regency and long-time Henson collaborator John Tartaglia (“Splash and Bubbles,” “Johnny and the Sprites”) are also executive producing. Showrunners Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson (“New Girl,” “American Dad,” “Community”) are attached to executive produce and write. Rita Peruggi (“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” “Yo Gabba Gabba!”) will produce. Dave Goelz (performing Boober and Uncle Travelling Matt) and Karen Prell (performing Red) are also attached to the project. Harvey Mason Jr. is the executive music producer for the series.

“Fraggle Rock: Rock On!” is now streaming for free on Apple TV+, with new mini-episodes featuring award-winning special guests Alanis Morissette, Common, Jason Mraz, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish and Ziggy Marley. The series aims to show everyone how we are all connected through friendship with new stories and favorite Fraggle songs from the same beloved characters of the classic ’80s series. The project is produced by The Jim Henson Company in accordance with the COVID-19 “Safer at Home” guidelines, and is all shot on iPhone 11 phones from the homes of the production team and individual artists from all over the US. “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!” is executive produced by Halle Stanford and John Tartaglia.

The new “Fraggle Rock” series will join an award-winning lineup of today’s most trusted franchises in kids and family programming, including the Emmy-nominated, Common Sense and Parents Choice Award-winning “Helpsters” and “Ghostwriter” from Sesame Workshop; and the Emmy-nominated, Annie and DGA Award-winning “Snoopy in Space” from Peanuts. With families around the world staying at home, Apple is featuring curated collections of TV shows, movies, music, podcasts, books, apps and games for families and kids of all ages. These collections have been created to help parents inspire and entertain their kids and to assist teachers who are exploring creative ways to facilitate remote learning.

MacDailyNews Take: Here’s Apple’s official teaser trailer for “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!”