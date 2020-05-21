T-Mobile offers customers free iPhone SE with trade in

T-Mobile is offering a free iPhone SE with a trade in of an eligible smartphone to customers on a postpaid T-Mobile or Sprint plan. This deal is available to both T-Mobile and Sprint customers, making it one of the first new deals that T-Mobile has rolled out to both customer bases after its merger with Sprint.

Apple’s new second-generation iPhone SE is a powerful new iPhone featuring a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, paired with Touch ID for industry-leading security. iPhone SE comes in a compact design that’s powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, to handle the most demanding tasks. iPhone SE also features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone, which unlocks the benefits of computational photography including Portrait mode, and is designed to withstand the elements with dust and water resistance. iPhone SE comes in three finishes — black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED.

Alex Wagner for TmoNews:

Here are the devices eligible for trade-in with the iPhone SE on Us deal: Get $400 off • Apple iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS and XS Max, iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

• Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy S9 series, Galaxy Note 9

• Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL, Pixel 3 and 3 XL

• OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, OnePlus 7T

• LG G8 ThinQ Get $200 off • Apple iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, iPhone 6s and 6s Plus

• Samsung Galaxy S8 series, Galaxy Note 8

• Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL

• OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, OnePlus 6T

• LG V50 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ

MacDailyNews Note: T-Mobile’s free iPhone SE deal will be live starting tomorrow, May 22nd, and will run through Monday, May 25th, in t-Mobile and Sprint stores and online at https://www.t-mobile.com