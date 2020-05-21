President Trump: We won’t close America when second COVID-19 wave hits

President Donald Trump said “we are not closing our country” if the U.S. is hit by a second wave of COVID-19 infections. “People say that’s a very distinct possibility, it’s standard,” Trump said when asked about a second wave during a tour of a Ford factory in Michigan. “We are going to put out the fires. We’re not going to close the country,” Trump said. “We can put out the fires. Whether it is an ember or a flame, we are going to put it out. But we are not closing our country.”
Trump has previously said there may be “embers” of the pandemic that persist in the U.S. past the summer, but he maintains that they will be stamped out. Health experts, including those in the Trump administration, have said that the virus will likely continue to spread through the fall and winter, and may become even more difficult to combat once flu season begins.
State leaders, not the federal government, have imposed harsh restrictions on residents and businesses to try to slow the spread of the disease. But with the U.S. economy straining under the social distancing rules, Trump has loudly called on the country to begin the reopening process. All 50 states have now begun some level of reopening – including New York, the epicenter of the crisis in the U.S. – even as cases continue to rise in some parts of the country.
Trump is determined to revive the economy as he tries to convince voters to give him four more years in the White House. More than 38 million U.S. workers have filed unemployment claims in the past nine weeks as businesses shuttered amid the pandemic.
But markets have experienced a booming rally this week, amid optimistic news about vaccine development and a growing sense from some public figures that the country has turned a corner in its fight against COVID-19.
MacDailyNews Note: Watch U.S. President Trump deliver remarks and tour Ford Motor Co.’s Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan below:
Shouldn’t have “closed” it for more than 14 days the first time. You quarantine the vulnerable, not the healthy. Once the curve was flattened, it was time to go back to work while protecting the nursing homes as the Republican governor did in Florida, saving untold numbers of lives, unlike the Democrat governor in New York, who killed thousands with his usual stupidity.
Take it from a New York State resident (upstate, where we’re all Republicans, not in NYC where the crap they voted for is literally killing them), Cuomo is very likely mentally retarded. Hs’s slower than with brother Fredo on CNN (image that). Even his moron dad was smarter than him.
Cuomo, forever lauded by the leftist mainstream media not matter how stupid and dangerous his idiotic whims are, is the knee-jerk genius who unconstitutionally put a seven-bullet limit on gun magazines, criminalizing his own police force! Like I said, Cuomo’s a retard.
Cuomo’s directive forcing nursing homes to readmit residents with the coronavirus was easily one of the worst decisions made by a governor during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Cuomo is too proud to admit as much, even as he reversed that policy this weekend.
More than 5,000 New Yorkers have died in nursing homes. That’s nearly one-fifth of all U.S. nursing home and long-care facility-related deaths, and that number continues to grow by an average of 20 to 25 deaths per day. At least 28,100 residents and workers have died from the coronavirus at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities for older adults in the United States.
At first, Cuomo blamed his 5,000+ nursing home deaths on the families who continued to rely on long-term care facilities: “Now is not the best time to put your mother in a nursing home,” he said last month. “That is a fact.”
When asked why the state wasn’t at least helping nursing homes prepare for outbreaks by providing necessary medical supplies, Cuomo argued that providing aid was “not our job” because nursing homes are privately owned.
Cuomo also blamed the healthcare system for trying to preserve as many hospital beds as possible. Now Cuomo is blaming the nursing homes themselves, arguing that they “could have resisted” taking coronavirus-positive patients if they did not have the ability to care for them. But, again, let’s look at the facts: First, nursing homes were not permitted even to ask whether a patient sent to them by a hospital had been tested for the coronavirus under the March 25 order. Second, the original order did not include the slightest mention of this conditional flexibility, which Cuomo has chalked up as a failure of communication.
Cuomo clearly realized that forcing nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients was a disastrous decision because he finally revised the policy this weekend. Now, hospitals “cannot discharge a person who is COVID positive to a nursing home,” and they must test every patient they discharge. Only those who test negative can now be referred to nursing homes.
This should have been New York’s policy from the get-go. We might not have known much about COVID-19 when it first broke out in the United States, but one thing we did know is that this virus disproportionately infects and kills the elderly. Instead of shielding the elderly and at-risk from this virus, Cuomo turned nursing homes into breeding grounds, knowingly sending coronavirus patients into these facilities and exposing hundreds of other residents to the virus.
Cuomo needs to take responsibility for this policy and its consequences, rather than engaging in a constant game of finger-pointing and deflection. It was he who approved and implemented this order — the nursing homes, hospitals, and New York families who depend on long-term care facilities had nothing to do with it — and now he must face the death count.
that’s right – wealth before health. Idjit Prez laughing stock around the world…
Who’s the we? The governors will do what is required to save lives in most states. If Trump had acted a week sooner, a recent report shows 36,000 fewer people would have died. That’s more lives than would be lost in 12 9/11s. Who new the most dangerous terrorist in US history was being elected in 2016?