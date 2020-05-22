Prosser: Apple is working on ‘Steve Jobs Heritage Edition’ AR glasses

According to serial-leaker Jon Prosser, Apple is working on a limited-edition version of its augmented reality “Apple Glass” smartglasses based on Steve Jobs’ famous round, frameless eyeglasses.

Apple plans a pair of ‘Steve Jobs Heritage Edition’ AR glasses https://t.co/EoYgLuyQmC by Leander Kahney pic.twitter.com/MmQrVN7Ufh — Cult of Mac (@cultofmac) May 21, 2020

Earlier this week, Prosser released a YouTube video concerning Apple’s forthcoming AR Glasses including the design concept, name, price, release date, and more:

• Product name: Apple Glass

• $499 + cost of prescription lenses (if needed)

• Planned as “One More Thing” announcement in Q420 or Q121 (depends on COVID-19)

• Available to public in Q421 or Q122

• Prototype Prosser saw was plastic (final material could change)

• Processing done wirelessly by iPhone

• Meant to look like eyeglasses, not tech

• LiDAR on right temple, no cameras on prototype (privacy)

• Wirelessly charge on plastic stand

• Active displays in both lenses

• Apple Glass UI is called ‘Starboard’

• Controlled with gestures on and in front of frames

• Prototype scans proprietary Apple QR codes

• Only wearer can see the informational displays (look like normal lenses to everyone else)

• No sunglasses in first generation (displays do not yet work on tinted lenses)

• For those who opt-in, LiDAR data from 2020 iPad Pro is going to the Apple Glass team to make for the best possible Apple Glass experience at launch

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Prosser, who runs YouTube show Front Page Tech and who has been sharing a flood of Apple rumors in recent weeks, mentioned the detail in Cult of Mac‘s latest Cultcast podcast. Prosser says that the “Steve Jobs Heritage” edition version of the “Apple Glass” smart glasses that Apple is working on will be similar to the gold Apple Watch that was available when the ‌Apple Watch‌ first launched. “They’re also working on a prototype, a Steve Jobs Heritage Edition,” Prosser said. “Similar to how we had an ‌Apple Watch‌ Edition, like that ridiculous $10,000 gold one when it first came out.”

MacDailyNews Take: We’re doubting this one. Steve Jobs is way too revered to be used in such a way. Apple may have dropped this piece of uh… info as bait in order to try to ferret out at least some of Prosser’s sources.

Mark Gurman’s not buying it, either: