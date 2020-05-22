Apple’s ‘Little Voice’ to debut globally Friday, July 10th on Apple TV+

Apple today unveiled a first look at “Little Voice,” a fresh, intensely romantic tale from the award-winning team of J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles, and Jessie Nelson that will premiere globally on Apple TV+, alongside a slate of acclaimed original series and films, on Friday, July 10. Apple TV+ also revealed the first-look image for the highly anticipated series:

A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York starring Brittany O’Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper, “Little Voice” follows Bess King (O’Grady), a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love and complicated family issues. Featuring original music by Grammy and Tony Award nominee Sara Bareilles, this is a story about finding your authentic voice — and the courage to use it.

“Little Voice” is produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. J.J. Abrams (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Star Trek,” “Lost”), Sara Bareilles, Jessie Nelson (“I Am Sam,” “Stepmom,” “Waitress”) and Ben Stephenson (“Westworld”) are executive producers. Nelson also wrote and directed the first episode.

The new series will join a lineup of award-winning and hit original series on Apple TV+ including “Defending Jacob,” “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” and the Golden Globe-nominated and Critics Choice and SAG award-winning series “The Morning Show”; as well as the soon-to-premiere animated musical comedy series “Central Park” from Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard alongside “Frozen” Grammy winner Josh Gad and Emmy winner Nora Smith; “Dear…,” a new docuseries from Emmy and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler; and documentary film “Dads” from director Bryce Dallas Howard.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. The Apple TV app will be available on Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, with original music by Sara Bareilles, this will be an Apple TV+ must-see for many, many people.