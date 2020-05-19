According to the ACSI Wireless Service and Cellular Telephone Report 2019-2020, Apple’s iPhone leads all others in smartphone customer satisfaction.

Smartphones have never made customers happier as the overall industry rises 1.3% to a new high of 80. The gain follows four years of stability for cell phones at an ACSI score of 79. The industry has steadily improved customer satisfaction over time, with a net gain of 16% over the past 15 years.

Globally, smartphone sales declined 1% in 2019, and the United States saw an end to the high-growth trends in smartphone sales from 2017 and 2018. Amid this general softening in the smartphone market, Apple retains the lead position in U.S. market share, followed by Samsung; LG and Lenovo’s Motorola are a distant third and fourth.

For customer satisfaction, Apple’s iPhone (+1% to 82) reigns over all other smartphones for the sixth straight year. Apple’s overall iPhone revenue rose 8% year over year in the 2019 holiday quarter with strong sales for its iPhone 11 series, which offers advanced cameras and improved battery life. ACSI data show that Apple customers overall are more pleased with their device’s battery life compared to a year ago.

MacDailyNews Take: Why are the fake iPhone’s customer satisfaction scores so high? Because most of the Android settlers have never used a real iPhone. They have no idea what they’re missing and how bad their user experience really is.