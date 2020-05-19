Apple’s AR glasses – ‘Apple Glass’ – revealed

Serial leaker Jon Prosser has released a video concerning Apple’s forthcoming AR Glasses including the design concept, name, price, release date, and more.
Without further ado…
• Product name: Apple Glass
• $499 + cost of prescription lenses (if needed)
• Planned as “One More Thing” announcement in Q420 or Q121 (depends on COVID-19)
• Available to public in Q421 or Q122
• Prototype Prosser saw was plastic (final material could change)
• Processing done wirelessly by iPhone
• Meant to look like eyeglasses, not tech
• LiDAR on right temple, no cameras on prototype (privacy)
• Wirelessly charge on plastic stand
• Active displays in both lenses
• Apple Glass UI is called ‘Starboard’
• Controlled with gestures on and in front of frames
• Prototype scans proprietary Apple QR codes
• Only wearer can see the informational displays (look like normal lenses to everyone else)
• No sunglasses in first generation (displays do not yet work on tinted lenses)
• For those who opt-in, LiDAR data from 2020 iPad Pro is going to the Apple Glass team to make for the best possible Apple Glass experience at launch
MacDailyNews Take: A little birdie told us that frames are planned to be available in materials (plural) à la Apple Watch.
Prosser’s timeline seems to jive with last week’s note from TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who said Apple Glasses would be coming in 2022 “at the earliest.”
Kuo believes that Apple will use a pricey laminated lens to display digital content overlaid on top of the real world. “The lamination cost of Apple Glasses will be high because the lens requires multi-layer laminations to create innovative MR/AR user experience,” Kuo wrote.
Oh maaaaan.
Apple is not happy. 😬 pic.twitter.com/1wgvmM1G06
— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 19, 2020
1 Comment
Finally I’ll have a reason to wear glasses despite my near-perfect vision.