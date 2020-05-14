Kuo: New Apple iPads on the way, Apple Glasses in 2022 ‘at the earliest’

TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a new note to clients on Thursday that Apple would likely launch new iPads over the coming year and Apple Glasses in 2022 “at the earliest.” The iPads will be “affordable” lower-end models.

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

Apple is preparing an “affordable” 10.8-inch iPad that could launch in the second half of 2020, and a new mini-sized iPad between 8.5 and 9-inches large for the first half of next year, the analyst said.

“We predict that Apple will launch the new 10.8 inch iPad and 8.5–9 inch iPad mini models in 2H20 and 1H21, respectively,” Kuo wrote in the note. “The two new iPad models will follow iPhone SE’s product strategy, and selling points will be the affordable price tag and the adoption of fast chips,” he continued…

Kuo believes that Apple’s glasses are years away, and will use a pricey laminated lens to display digital content overlaid on top of the real world. “The lamination cost of Apple Glasses will be high because the lens requires multi-layer laminations to create innovative MR/AR user experience,” Kuo wrote.