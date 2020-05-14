Kuo: New Apple iPads on the way, Apple Glasses in 2022 ‘at the earliest’

TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a new note to clients on Thursday that Apple would likely launch new iPads over the coming year and Apple Glasses in 2022 “at the earliest.” The iPads will be “affordable” lower-end models.
Apple is preparing an “affordable” 10.8-inch iPad that could launch in the second half of 2020, and a new mini-sized iPad between 8.5 and 9-inches large for the first half of next year, the analyst said.
“We predict that Apple will launch the new 10.8 inch iPad and 8.5–9 inch iPad mini models in 2H20 and 1H21, respectively,” Kuo wrote in the note. “The two new iPad models will follow iPhone SE’s product strategy, and selling points will be the affordable price tag and the adoption of fast chips,” he continued…
Kuo believes that Apple’s glasses are years away, and will use a pricey laminated lens to display digital content overlaid on top of the real world. “The lamination cost of Apple Glasses will be high because the lens requires multi-layer laminations to create innovative MR/AR user experience,” Kuo wrote.
MacDailyNews Take: Interestingly, iPad’s display continues to grow. Since its debut in 2010 it was 9.7-inches until 2019’s 7th generation iPad grew to 10.2-inches. Now, it seems it’s about to increase further to 10.5-inches.
I hope iPad mini has bigger screen, but not bigger overall size. That’s easily possible because current model has fairly wide bezel, even along the sides. It would help enterprise (and education) customers if they can keep using the same cases and other accessories that are dependent on iPad’s size. The customers who make bulk purchases, and transition incrementally from old model to new model. Helped me too, when I was able to use the same excellent case from 4th gen to 5th gen (current) iPad. I hope the headphones jack remains too, so I can easily connect better microphone. iPad is not iPhone. MacBooks still have headphones jack because they are useful for flexible audio output and input. If Apple wants iPad to replace MacBook for many users, it needs to have that same flexibility.
I need a new 27” iMac in the next few months, or I’m going to get real mad.
If they never made Apple glasses, I’d never miss them