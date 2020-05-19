Leaked iPhone 12 motherboard reveals internal design changes

An alleged photo of an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro motherboard has leaked and is circulating on social media via Twitter account LeoRepairYao.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The board does not provide us with many visual clues, but one notable aspect is that it has a more elongated design as opposed to the more compact boards seen in recent higher-end iPhone models. Fine print indicates that the board was manufactured in the 40th week of 2019, aka the first week of October.

MacDailyNews Take: Lovers of leaked iPhone motherboards, rejoice!



Earlier this month, Jon Prosser’s iPhone 12 leak revealed the four new models, specs, model names, RAM, storage, prices, and more:

iPhone 12

• 5.4-inch BOE OLED Super Retina display

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 4GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB storage

• Aluminum casing

• Dual rear camera system

• $649, $749

iPhone 12 Max

• 6.1-inch BOE OLED Super Retina

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 4GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB storage

• Aluminum casing

• Dual rear camera system

• $749, $849

iPhone 12 Pro

• 6.1-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth display

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 6GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

• Stainless steel casing

• Triple camera system

• LiDAR

• $999, $1099, $1299

iPhone 12 Pro Max

• 6.7-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth display

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 6GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

• Stainless steel casing

• Triple camera system

• LiDAR

• $1099, $1199, $1399