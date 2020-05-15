Apple helps suppliers reconfigure factories to mitigate COVID-19 spread

In Apple’s annual supplier responsibility report released Thursday, the company said it’s helping suppliers to reconfigure factories in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant works with hundreds of companies in a globe-spanning supply chain that has been tested by the pandemic. In an annual supplier responsibility report released Thursday, Apple detailed a range of responses from its partners, including health screenings, deep cleaning, deployment of face masks and hand sanitizer, and limiting the density of work areas.

MacDailyNews Note: As per Apple helping to reconfigure factories to mitigate COVID-19 spread, the company’s Supplier Responsibility 2020 Progress Report states, in part:

From the outset, we worked with our suppliers to develop and execute a plan that puts the health of people first. Thousands of Apple employees have worked tirelessly to execute that plan in partnership with our suppliers around the world.

First and foremost, that’s meant working with our suppliers around the world on a range of protections suited to the circumstances in each country, including health screenings, limiting density, and ensuring strict adherence to social distancing in their facilities. We’re requiring the use of personal protective equipment — both during work and in all common areas — and have worked together to implement enhanced deep cleaning protocols and deploy masks and sanitizers.

Our teams have also partnered with suppliers to redesign and reconfigure factory floorplans where needed and to implement flexible working hours — including staggered work shifts — to maximize interpersonal space. We continue to work closely with leading medical and privacy experts to develop advanced health and safety protocols.

As we develop tools and implement best practices across our entire supply chain, we are also sharing what we learn within our industry and beyond. We haven’t allowed COVID-19 to undermine the values that have long defined who we are — values rooted in the responsibilities we have to one another and to the planet. — Sabih Khan, Apple Senior Vice President of Operations