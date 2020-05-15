Apple TV+’s ‘Mythic Quest’ quarantine special entirely shot on iPhone

On May 22, the Apple TV+ workplace comedy series Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet will release a one-off special that was written and produced remotely. The episode was entirely shot on iPhone.

Lacey Rose for The Hollywood Reporter:

The one-off, which drops May 22, was entirely written, filmed and edited remotely on Apple iPhones as the cast and crew wait out the novel coronavirus pandemic from their respective homes around the country.

The half-hour installment leans into the moment, with the team behind the biggest ever multiplayer video game suddenly forced to live and work in quarantine.

“Lots of workplaces are figuring out this whole working-from-home thing, and the gaming industry is no different. Virtual meetings are a new and special kind of hell, so I think people will relate. Yes, we’ve all had low points, but there have also been incredible moments of triumph and we wanted to celebrate that,” said co-creator [Rob] McElhenney in a statement announcing the entry Friday. “We needed to shoot this episode fast without sacrificing quality. Thankfully, we’re living in a time when everyone’s got a camera in their pocket. Having an iPhone coupled with the ingenuity of our crew allowed us to make this unique piece of television in just days. We hope people enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it.”