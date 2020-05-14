President Trump threatens new taxes on American companies that make goods outside United States

On Thursday, President Donald Trump threatened to impose new taxes on American companies that produce goods outside the United States, another move his administration could make to push supply chains away from China and raise new trade barriers.
Trump said in a Fox Business Network interview that taxation was an “incentive” for companies to return manufacturing to the United States. He did not specify whether these would be new across-the-board tariffs or another form of taxes, which would require an act of Congress.
“You know, if we wanted to put up our own border, like other countries do to us, Apple would build 100 percent of their product in the United States. That’s the way it would work,” Trump said.
U.S. officials say that Trump’s administration is “turbocharging” efforts to push companies to move production of away from China, partly as a way to punish Beijing for its early handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
MacDailyNews Note: Trump talks about Apple, China, and taxes and more in the full interview:
Right on Apple. We want “Made in America “ iPhone.
Consumers boycott Made in China.
Not going to happen in a very long time. iPhones would be $3,000 and up with USA labor. Maybe one day when it could be 100% automated but that is a long way off.
Another stupid move by the stupidest president.
Will he start with his own?
How will we know?
First, we need a list of Trump goods made abroad.
That might be a first step to knowing.
It would take us minimum of 5 years to get to the level of production (if we even could) that China has. Plus, red tape legislation would have to be significantly reduced as well as EPA guidelines changed. After all that is done, now we really need “legal” immigration for all the assembly-line workers. Now, just hope all of America doesn’t have NIMBY attitudes.
Legal immigration? Racist!!
Nice to see the thoughtful commentary above? These are crazy times, as the lines are drawn. One side says “let’s go back to work” and hopes the virus isn’t so bad…the other side says “shut it down!” and hopes the economy will be wrecked so they can blame the president of the USA. Of course, it’s all under the pretense of “compassion” like usual..nothing like an epidemic to win the presidency! The resistance will do WHATEVER IT TAKES.
The thing is that the virus is not so bad, it hits the elderly and people in bad shape, protect them and let the 99.9% of people who will be totally fine back to their normal lives. Then bring lawsuits and criminal charges against the control freak governors, “public health officers”, and other totalitarian freaks who used this opportunity to destroy people’s lives.
Nick, if you want to be taken seriously, do not begin a comment by claiming that something which has killed 85,000 Americans in less than four months is “not so bad.”
Context below since context is, as always, lacking above.
U.S. leading causes of death (2017, most recent data):
Heart disease: 647,457
Cancer: 599,108
Accidents (unintentional injuries): 169,936
Chronic lower respiratory diseases: 160,201
Stroke (cerebrovascular diseases): 146,383
Alzheimer’s disease: 121,404
Diabetes: 83,564
Influenza and pneumonia: 55,672
Nephritis, nephrotic syndrome, and nephrosis: 50,633
Intentional self-harm (suicide): 47,173
Now, consider who COVID-19 kills most efficiently, and realize that many of the deaths above will be wrongly attributed to COVID-19, inflating the COVID-19 death totals and you arrive a the sane person’s conclusion: Not so bad.
The suicide totals will of course increase, due to cowardly Democrats who want to destroy everyone’s lives in a vain attempt to get a Dementia patient elected.
I have already responded to your misuse of these statistics, yet you post them again. I have almost grown used to the brazenness with which you turn a pandemic into a walk in the park.
To repeat, if you count Influenza deaths the same way that you count Covid-19 deaths, the coronavirus has killed between six and thirty-five times as many Americans in less than four months as seasonal flu kills in a year.
For several weeks now, it has outpaced the daily death rate from confirmed individual cases of heart disease.
I know you don’t like those statistics, because they don’t support your narrative that no human lives worth saving would be threatened by dropping social distancing, but there they are anyway.
I am politically progressive-minded person and supporter of progressive policy generally speaking, and thus I almost never agree w/ Trump. However, I have real problems w/ past neolib and neocon American trade policy post-Reagan from Republicans and Dems alike. Unfettered trade and a global supply chain is fine…. until it’s not. (See COVID-19)
On incentivizing companies to build in America, I’m 1,000% w/ Trump. Jack up the taxes on companies w/ supply chains outside of America. Perhaps even make the taxes most onerous on countries that are particularly egregious is handling global health issues, pollution, stealing IP, spying, etc. These may be dangerous powers to give an autocrat like Trump, generally speaking, but he was a head of a lot of the politicians in Washington in seeing and calling out the problems posed by China. And he took an aggressive posture against them early in his administration. And rightly so imo.
As an Apple user, I don’t like that China owns so much of the company’s supply chain. That’s asking for a problem. It’s going to happen inevitably. It’s just a Q of when. When China nationalizes those factories or confiscates their IP, or much, much worse. China and it’s political maneuvering, their financing of global dictatorships and coal and a host of other problematic choices gives me serious pause.
I am not a big Trump fan to put it mildly, but I trust China even less.
The three problems with this are:
The people who would pay those taxes would be, ultimately, the American consumer or stock holder;
This would serve only to cause other countries to jack up their taxes on companies with supply chains outside their countries;
We would all be left with the same product (or fewer) but at greater expense, making us all poorer.
“We would all be left with the same product (or fewer) but at greater expense…”
Everything you write is true, but maybe it’s time to accept more expense for more secure supply chains that provide good jobs for Americans.
More expense means that everyone is poorer.
If China or any other country (India, in particular) wanted to really hurt the US, all they have to do is stop shipping pharmaceuticals to us. Half the US population seriously relies on medications to manage their health. We make practically zero medications here. Nearly all the API’s (active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) for medications are made in China or India. The federal govt (https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2018-19612/p-56) knows this is a problem. All China has to do is develop a disease (virus) and its cure then release it into the wild and let nature take its course. Of course, China has the cure and the power to force its people to have the vaccine. What do we have: a decimated population.
We ought to learn from the past (Arab Oil Embargo in the 70 – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1973_oil_crisis ) and mitigate those issues.
Here’s something interesting I’ve heard whispered about recently in certain D.C. circles:
Trump was/is a massive thorn in China’s side. Trump threatened China’s free ride to world domination granted by all U.S. admins since Nixon.
COVID-19 likely was either intentionally or accidentally released into the wild.
If intentional, it was because the CCP doesn’t care how many of its own people were expended (they have 1.4 billion. Even a couple million just means a few months of cremation. They’ll never miss them. Collateral damage. Worth it to get rid of Trump and go back to the status quo with a politician they own: Joe Biden).
If accidental, the CCP decided to use it to their advantage by deploying their pawn, the WHO, to delay the world by six weeks which was more than enough time to crash the global economy in time for the U.S. election and, again, the CCP doesn’t care how many of its own people were expended (they have 1.4 billion. Even a couple million just means a few months of cremation. They’ll never miss them. Collateral damage. Worth it to get rid of Trump and go back to the status quo with a politician they own: Joe Biden).
Did you hear that in the same D.C. circles that warned us about Pizzagate?
I find that these small kernels of truth on trade and immigration get wrapped in such Trumpian lies that he could teach Herr Goebbels a thing or two.
There is a really good book that explains why economic isolationism is a bad idea: The Wealth of Nations by Adam Smith. It is somewhat controversial, since it heavily influenced the revolutionaries Benjamin Franklin and James Madison. Indeed, it guided both sides in the negotiations leading to the Treaty of Paris acknowledging American independence and promoting global trade. If you want to make America great again, restoring free trade might be a good place to start.
Tell China to have free trade too, okay? We need to have a mirror policy. Whatever you tax on our products we will tax on yours. How about that? You dump government supported/ subsidized goods on our front porch and we will do the same. How about that?
I am for free trade but it must be both ways. China has not done this and in fact is active seeking to steal IP secrets from around the world) and kill our economy.
YEARS WORTH OF CONSISTENCY (which certainly proves he’s not a politician)
Great post. Thanks 2014 2016!
Unions guarantee that large scale manufacturing will not return to the US.
Will there be any exemptions? How many Trump family products are made outside the US?
Excellent question!
So, how many Trump family products are made outside the US? Do tell.
Anyone have a list of Trump family products?
Anyone?
A few questions come to mind when thinking about bringing manufacturing back to America:
– where to find all the assembly-line workers with proper skills: how many are needed?
– where to find all the skilled engineers to setup and run these factories; how many needed?
– where to find the education facilities that would educate these needed people
– how long would all of the above take
– how much would “Made in USA” products cost compared with “Made in China”
– could we afford to buy them
Not sure of your age Gary but it hasn’t been that long ago America was the main producer of many goods, and just like in the past we will have to ramp up our education system to teach more engineering.
Assembly line workers is not an issue.
As far as time, we won’t know till we try.
And as far as afford them, how long before there are so few jobs in America many won’t be able to afford even a used Android…..?
I doubt anyone thinks EVERYTHING bought in America will ever be made in America.
On the other hand, giving our economy over to third-world communist will not end well.