Apple stores in Italy will begin reopening on May 19

Apple on Thursday revealed that the company’s retail store at the Nave de Vero shopping mall in the Venice area of Italy will reopen on Tuesday, May 19th, with reduced operating hours of 11am to 7pm local time and other health and safety measures in place.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Italian website iSpazio today reported that Apple plans to reopen 10 of its 17 stores in Italy on May 19, excluding locations in the Piedmont and Lombardy regions. After closing all of its retail stores outside of the Greater China region in mid-March due to the global health crisis, Apple is in the process of reopening locations in some countries, including Australia, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, South Korea, and the United States.

MacDailyNews Take: Good to see Apple Stores reopening in Italy. Be safe! There are currently over 500 Apple Retail Store locations around the globe, most of which remain closed. You’ll know Apple’s really open for business (physically) when Apple Fifth Avenue reopens.

