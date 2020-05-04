‘The Morning Show’ showrunner Kerry Ehrin extends Apple TV+ overall deal

“The Morning Show” showrunner Kerry Ehrin has signed a multi-year extension of her Apple overall deal. Under the terms of the deal, Ehrin will continue to develop television projects exclusively for Apple TV+.

“The Morning Show” explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. Told through the lens of two complicated women, played by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, “The Morning Show” explores the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace.

Joe Otterson for Variety:

Ehrin was the first person to sign an overall deal with Apple. She is currently prepping the second season of “The Morning Show.” Prior to “The Morning Show,” Ehrin served as co-creator, executive producer and co-showrunner for the Emmy-nominated and A&E series “Bates Motel.” Before that, she was a writer and producer on “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood.” The first season of “The Morning Show” was nominated for three Golden Globe awards. The series also won the SAG Award for outstanding performance by an actress in a drama series for series co-lead and executive producer Jennifer Aniston. Billy Crudup also won the Critics’ Choice Television Award for best supporting actor in a drama series for his work on the show.

MacDailyNews Note: Other producers in overall deals with Apple include Monica Beletsky, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lee Eisenberg, Sharon Horgan, Jason Katims, Simon Kinberg, Justin Lin, Annie Weisman, and Oprah Winfrey.