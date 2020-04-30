Apple in iOS 13.5 is introducing an “exposure notification” (née “contact tracing”) API designed to allow apps created by developers working with governments worldwide to notify users of such apps that they’ve come into “contact” with someone who has COVID-19 and potentially been exposed to the virus.

In May, Apple and Google will release APIs that enable interoperability between iOS and Android devices using apps from public health authorities. These official apps will be available for users to download via their respective app stores.

Next, in the coming months, Apple and Google will work to enable a broader Bluetooth-based contact tracing platform by building this functionality into the underlying platforms. This promises to be a more robust solution than an API and would allow more individuals to participate, if they choose to opt in, as well as enable interaction with a broader ecosystem of apps and government health authorities.

In Apple’s iOS 13.5 beta, you can opt out of COVID-19 contact tracing (“exposure notification”).

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple in the iOS 13.5 update added a toggle to disable COVID-19 Exposure Notifications for those who do not want to participate… [ Here’s how to opt out of COVID-19 contact tracing in iOS 13.5 ] 1. Open the Settings app.

2. Scroll down and tap on Privacy.

3. Tap on Health.

4. Tap on COVID-19 Exposure Notifications.

5. Tap the toggle to turn the feature off. iOS 13.5 is available in a beta capacity at the current time, and there won’t be apps that take advantage of Exposure Notifications until the update is released. Receiving Exposure Notifications also requires downloading an app from a public health organization that uses the API and agreeing to its terms and conditions.

MacDailyNews Take: It looks easy enough to opt out of contact tracing and, better yet, each app will have to ship with that toggle in the off and ask users for their permission to toggle it on.